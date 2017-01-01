Data Visualization is the best way to really understand your data & discover hidden insights

A beautiful & correct graph is worth a 1000 Words. We believe that Data Visualization should be intuitive and accessible to everybody and that you should never miss an insight hidden in a million rows of Data.

Supported data formats

JetPack Data works out of the box with CSV, Excel, JSON, MySQL, PostgreSQL

Security of Data

256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES). SSL/TLS to protect data in transit

Cloud or On Premise

JetPack Data is flexible - either 100% cloud & On Prem. No installation - No Setup - Get started in seconds

Higly customizable

Slice & Dice, Explore your data at the speed of thought

Get Started instantly

Drag and drop your data to get started. Let JetPack Data's algorithms suggest you a couple of ideas instantly

  • Works instantly with all your standard data sources
  • No setup - No installation - Just drag and drop
  • Big Data compatible
  • On-premise installation behind your firewall is possible

Build your own Analysis

JetPack Data lets you slice and dice your data and build complicated analysis through a guided interface

  • 133% faster on average than competing data analytics tools
  • Conduct what-if analysis on the fly
  • Customize the graphs to fit your company's color codes
  • Take data driven decisions

Share & Collaborate

Share & collaborate with your team in real-time on data analysis

  • No more back and forth between different versions of excel by Email
  • A real-time collaborative data analysis environment for your team
  • Collaborate and make decisions with confidence
  • Get everybody on the same page
Quick Overview Of JetPack Data

No installation - No setup - Just drag & drop your data to get started

Pricing that works for you & your team

Signup for free to get started. No credit card required

FREE
0
per user/month
Max file size: 5mb
Max number of files: 5
Max number of shares: 2
Supported Data format: Excel, CSV
INDIVIDUAL
per user/month
per user/month
Max file size: 5mb
Max number of files: 20
Max number of shares: 50
Supported Data format: Excel, CSV, MySQL
BUSINESS
per user/month
per user/month
Max file size: 50mb
Max number of files: 50
Max number of shares: Unlimited
Supported Data format: Excel, CSV, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Redshift
  • Custom On Premise installation ?
  • Download JetPack Data to run on your laptop ?
  • Email us hi@jetpackdata.com

JetPack Data helped us develop a data driven team and helped everybody validate their hypothesis and decisions backed by data

Joseph B.

Head of Sales, Kyobi PLC

JetPack Data helped us streamline our data team and breakdown the silos between Management and the Data team

Marcus S.

Head of Data, Data Chase

JetPack Data helped us really understand what were our main profit and loss drivers and optimize our business

Kevin J.

Regional Vice President, HomeLink
Our Team

The Jetpack Data team is composed of a Data Scientist, UX/UI Designer, Back-end & Front-End Engineer and a Data visualization Expert. We are mentored by some of the Web's most Seasoned experts

Any of these engineering roles interest you ? Feel free to shoot us an email at hi at jetpackdata dot com

Front End Engineer
Angular/React/D3/Ionic

Plotting a million data points on a screen is your cup of tea ?

Back End Engineer/Devops
Python/Async Programming

Scalable micro Architectures is what you build for fun ?

Data science/Statistics
SciKit/Numpy/TensorFlow/Pandas

Sampling algorithms for super fast data exploration ?